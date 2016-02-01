China ups West African crude Feb loadings as term buying rises

* Per-day exports to China highest since Sept. 2014 * Total of 34 cargoes to China highest since March 2015 * Indian barrel-per-day buying lowest since Jan. 2015 By Libby George LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's West African crude loadings were set to pass 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, the highest per day since September 2014, as a new term deal took effect and other buyers stocked up on low priced oil. The increase pushed overall West African crude oil exports to Asia in February to the highest level on a per-day basis since July. Per-day exports were higher in part because of the shorter month in February; December loadings showed four more cargoes than February. But a new term deal between Angola and China's Sinochem, signed late last year, took effect for February-loading cargoes, increasing the amount of West African crude sailing east under contract. Traders said the agreement covered as many as five cargoes a month, sending more Angolan crude to China and leaving less for state-run Sonangol to sell on the spot market. Other sellers and traders were also keen to move cargoes of oil to China to meet demand from its independent "teapot" refineries. Beijing granted independent refiners 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude quotas - a fifth of China's total crude imports - marking a faster than expected market opening than many had anticipated. The Chinese buying offset a decline in exports to India, which slid by six cargoes from January to the lowest on a bpd basis since January 2015. While fuel demand in India has risen sharply over the past year, helping drive an increase in its imports of West African oil, the country's refiners have been fickle buyers, looking for the best price in an oversupplied market. Additionally, some refiners, such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp, have announced plans to import Iranian crude again following the lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Iran has targeted India, Asia's fastest-growing oil market, as a primary destination for oil, and shipping schedules showed that India plans to load more than 300,000 bpd in February, up from 183,000 bpd in January. COUNTRY FEBRUARY BPD JANUARY BPD '000s CARGOES '000s CARGOES CHINA 34 1,114 27 827 INDIA 14 459 20 613 INDONESIA 3 98 3 92 TAIWAN 4 131 4 123 JAPAN 0 0 0 0 S. KOREA 2 66 1 31 OTHERS 3 98 4 123 TOTAL 60 1,966 59 1,808 (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)