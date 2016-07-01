FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Asian buying of West African crude to edge higher in July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 1, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Asian buying of West African crude to edge higher in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Indian buyers take more Angolan crude
    * China stocks up, teapots look to Angola
    * Graphic: link.reuters.com/sav75v

    LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Loadings of West Africa oil
heading for Asia are set to edge higher in July, supported by
firm demand for Angolan oil from China and India, a Reuters
survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed.
    The roughly 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) scheduled to
sail east in July as of now could well move higher, shipping
sources said, as some buyers are waiting to book vessels amid
weakening freight costs.
    Already, the volume for July is higher than an eight-month
low of 1.647 million bpd booked for June loading, which suffered
from a recoil in buying of Nigerian oil as a result of force
majeure and uncertainty in the country. 
    India's IOC has booked several grades of Angolan crude for
July, including Cabinda and Girassol, as its favoured Nigerian
Qua Iboe crude oil was under force majeure when the purchases
were made.
    "People want stable supply. And Angolan crude is in general
very reliable ... there are no fears about force majeure," said
Ehsan Ul-Haq, a principal consultant with KBC. 
    China's buying has also skewed toward Angolan grades, though
state-backed refining company Unipec and teapot refiners
typically process heavier crudes than India.
    Sources said more bookings could yet emerge, as strong
Chinese demand helped to clear out Angola's loading programmes
remarkably quickly over the past month.      
    "China's teapots have also taken more Angolan," Ul-Haq said,
adding that China's demand was boosted by demand from the
country's strategic storage sites. 
    Indonesian buying also returned in force, with Pertamina
taking four cargoes, including those booked by Total, Shell and
Socar. Thailand's PTT also booked a cargo to load in July, but
the grade was not immediately clear. 
       
 COUNTRY    July         BPD '000s  June         BPD '000s
            cargoes                 cargoes      
 CHINA      32           981        30           950
 INDIA      15           460        14           443
 INDONESIA  4            123        0            0
 TAIWAN     3            92         4            127
 JAPAN      0            0          0            0
 S. KOREA   0            0          0            0
 OTHERS     2            61         4            127
 TOTAL      56           1,716      52           1,647
 
    
 (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.