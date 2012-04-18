CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(April 17)-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Canaccord Genuity cuts targets on Chesapeake, others

April 17 (Reuters) - : * Canaccord Genuity cuts Anadarko Petroleum Corp price target to $119 from $122; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Chesapeake Energy price target to $35 from $36; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Continental Resources Inc price target to $88 from $89; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Bill Barrett Corp price target to $38 from $41; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity raises Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc price target to $48 from $47; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Cabot Oil & Gas Corp price target to $65 from $66; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Concho Resources Inc price target to $127 from $130; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts EQT Corp price target to $48 from $50; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts EOG Resources Inc price target to $147 from $152; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Newfield Exploration Co price target to $44 from $45; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Pioneer Natural Resources Co price target to $116 from $118; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Rosetta Resources Inc price target to $59 from $66; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts pdc energy price target to $42 from $43; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Range Resources Corp price target to $52 from $59; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts SM Energy Co price target to $108 from $119; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity raises Sanchez Energy Corp price target to $34 from $33; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Unit Corp price target to $64 from $68; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Southwestern Energy price target to $36 from $37; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Ultra Petroleum Corp price target to $30 from $31; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899