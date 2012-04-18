FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(April 17)-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Canaccord Genuity cuts targets on Chesapeake, others
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(April 17)-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Canaccord Genuity cuts targets on Chesapeake, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - : * Canaccord Genuity cuts Anadarko Petroleum Corp price target to $119 from $122; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Chesapeake Energy price target to $35 from $36; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Continental Resources Inc price target to $88 from $89; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Bill Barrett Corp price target to $38 from $41; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity raises Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc price target to $48 from $47; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Cabot Oil & Gas Corp price target to $65 from $66; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Concho Resources Inc price target to $127 from $130; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts EQT Corp price target to $48 from $50; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts EOG Resources Inc price target to $147 from $152; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Newfield Exploration Co price target to $44 from $45; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Pioneer Natural Resources Co price target to $116 from $118; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Rosetta Resources Inc price target to $59 from $66; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts pdc energy price target to $42 from $43; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Range Resources Corp price target to $52 from $59; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts SM Energy Co price target to $108 from $119; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity raises Sanchez Energy Corp price target to $34 from $33; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Unit Corp price target to $64 from $68; rating buy * Canaccord Genuity cuts Southwestern Energy price target to $36 from $37; rating hold * Canaccord Genuity cuts Ultra Petroleum Corp price target to $30 from $31; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.