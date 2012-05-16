UPDATE 1-JP Morgan raises Weatherford on demand hopes

* Upgrades Weatherford to “overweight” from “neutral”

* Sees Weatherford benefit from demand for lift services

* Downgrades Baker Hughes to “neutral” from “overweight”

* Cuts target on Baker’s stock to $50 from $53

May 16 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded Weatherford International Ltd to “overweight” as it expects the oilfield services company to benefit from strong demand for artificial lift services, a segment in which it has a strong presence.

Artificial lift refers to the use of external means to increase the flow of liquids such as crude oil or water from a production well.

Artificial lift accounted for about 17 percent of Weatherford’s 2011 revenue and 25 percent of its North American operating income in the first quarter.

“Weatherford commands the highest share of rod lift (33 percent), which is highly leveraged to US oil shale drilling,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage sees the segment as one of the few service products with pricing power as every completed oil well would require some type of artificial lift. The U.S. oil rig count has increased 45 percent over the last one year to all-time high of 1,372 units, it noted.

“With oil activity having grown unabated, artificial lift will continue to thrive,” JP Morgan said.

The brokerage, however, downgraded Baker Hughes to “neutral” from “overweight” on execution fears as it expects the company’s logistical overhaul and infrastructure build out to be difficult to achieve by the end of the year.

JP Morgan considers Baker’s efforts to rebuild BJ Services’ pressure pumping fleet as a strategic mistake, as the unit has been neglected for years by the prior management.

“We are concerned that regaining customer (and investor) confidence will take longer than expected,” JP Morgan said, reducing the price target on Baker’s stock by $3 to $50.

Shares of Weatherford had closed at $12.45, while those of Baker Hughes had closed at $40.96 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Weatherford was up 1 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday.