TABLE-Debt deadlines on the horizon for Chaparral Energy, Ultra Petroleum
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Debt deadlines on the horizon for Chaparral Energy, Ultra Petroleum

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Jessica DiNapoli
    NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - At least eight oil and gas exploration and production
companies, reeling from the commodities rout, face interest payments on debt April 1, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
    Chaparral Energy Inc will not make its interest payment tied to a $300 million 
bond, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which cited a
bankruptcy risk in its annual report, missed a separate $16.5 million payment March 1, kicking
off a 30-day grace period.
    Ultra Petroleum Corp has an interest payment of $26 million due April 1, according
to its annual report. A subsidiary of the company received a waiver extending to April 30 for
missed debt payments. 
    About 40 energy companies filed for bankruptcy last year as the price of oil plunged,
including Swift Energy Co, which missed an interest payment, and, after a grace
period ended, filed for bankruptcy. 
    
    
   Company    Total debt      2015      Industry  Nearest   2nd nearest
              outstanding  Debt-Cash/E   Median    coupon     payment
                 (m) at       BITDA               payment   
                 12/31                                      
 Bill                         7.01       2.95     4/1/2016   4/15/2016
 Barrett                                                    
 Corp                                                       
                                                            
                    $803                                    
 Chaparral                 3.48 (2014)     -      4/1/2016   5/15/2016
 Energy                                                     
 Inc[CHARN.U                                                
 L]                                                         
                 $1,607                                     
 Clayton                      8.51       2.95     4/1/2016       -
 Williams                                                   
 Energy Inc                                                 
                                                            
                    $933*                                   
 Comstock                    15.73       2.95     4/1/2016   6/15/2016
 Resources                                                  
 Inc                                                        
                                                            
                 $1,249                                     
                                                                 
                                                                 
 Midstates                    7.83       2.95     4/1/2016   6/1/2016
 Petroleum                                                  
 Co                                                         
                                                            
                 $1,796                                     
 Ultra                        7.35       2.95     4/1/2016   4/12/2016
 Petroleum                                                  
 Corp                                                       
                                                            
               $3,760**                                     
 Vanguard                     6.29       2.95     4/1/2016   8/15/2016
 Natural                                                    
 Resources                                                  
 LLC                                                        
                                                            
                $2,292                                      
 Whiting                      5.16       2.95     4/1/2016   9/15/2016
 Petroleum                                                  
 Corp                                                       
                                                            
                 $5,198                                     
 *Pro forma at Dec. 31
    **At Feb. 29

 (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, Michael Gambale of Thomson Reuters IFR; Editing by Leslie
Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
