Oil India earmarks $1.3 bln for overseas acquisitions
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Oil India earmarks $1.3 bln for overseas acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd has set aside 70 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for overseas acquisition of energy assets in the current fiscal year that ends in March, the state-run explorer’s Chairman S.K. Srivastava said on Wednesday.

The company is in “advanced stages” of finalising an acquisition, its head of finance T.K. Ananth Kumar said, but declined to give details. Oil India is eyeing both conventional and non-conventional assets for acquisition, he said. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

