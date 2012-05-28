FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil India says expects govt to pare stake in firm in 2012/13
May 28, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Oil India says expects govt to pare stake in firm in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd expects the Indian government to sell some of its stake in the company during the year to March 2013, the state-run company’s finance chief said on Monday, without elaborating.

The Indian government, which owns 78.4 percent of Oil India, plans to raise a total 300 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) this fiscal year through stake sales in state-run companies to plug its fiscal deficit.

$1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon

