Oil India says expects govt to pare stake in firm in 2012/13

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd expects the Indian government to sell some of its stake in the company during the year to March 2013, the state-run company’s finance chief said on Monday, without elaborating.

The Indian government, which owns 78.4 percent of Oil India, plans to raise a total 300 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) this fiscal year through stake sales in state-run companies to plug its fiscal deficit.