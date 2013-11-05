Oil majors retreat from European filling station market -data

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Big global oil companies own less than a third of Europe's filling stations as they shift focus from retail operations to more profitable exploration and production, according to global real estate adviser CBRE. Shell, BP, Total, Chevron and ExxonMobil together owned 32 percent of filling stations in Europe in 2012, compared with 43 percent in 2007, CBRE data showed on Tuesday. CBRE expects the trend to continue. "We envisage that major oil companies will continue to optimise downstream real estate portfolios as they separate retail and production activities, with independent petrol retailers poised to capitalise," said Simon Galway, CBRE executive director for global corporate services, in a statement on Tuesday. The retreat, which mirrors a sell-off by oil majors in European refining operations, has been most pronounced in developing countries such as the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Independent retailers' market share, meanwhile, has risen to 20 percent from 16 percent as they have bought stations from the majors. The total number of filling stations in Europe declined from 137,099 in 2007 to 132,526 in 2012, a fall of 3.3 percent, according to data from Datamonitor. The CBRE reports shows ownership of European filling stations as below: Operator type 2007 (pct) 2012 (pct) Major 43 32 International 13 17 National 22 23 Supermarket 6 8 Others 16 20 Source: VerdictRetail (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)