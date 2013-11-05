FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Oil majors retreat from European filling station market -data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Big global oil companies own less
than a third of Europe's filling stations as they shift focus
from retail operations to more profitable exploration and
production, according to global real estate adviser CBRE. 
    Shell, BP, Total, Chevron 
and ExxonMobil together owned 32 percent of filling
stations in Europe in 2012, compared with 43 percent in 2007,
CBRE data showed on Tuesday.
    CBRE expects the trend to continue. 
    "We envisage that major oil companies will continue to
optimise downstream real estate portfolios as they separate
retail and production activities, with independent petrol
retailers poised to capitalise," said Simon Galway, CBRE
executive director for global corporate services, in a statement
on Tuesday.
    The retreat, which mirrors a sell-off by oil majors in
European refining operations, has been most pronounced in
developing countries such as the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
    Independent retailers' market share, meanwhile, has risen to
20 percent from 16 percent as they have bought stations from the
majors.
    The total number of filling stations in Europe declined from
137,099 in 2007 to 132,526 in 2012, a fall of 3.3 percent,
according to data from Datamonitor.
    The CBRE reports shows ownership of European filling
stations as below:
 Operator type   2007 (pct)  2012 (pct)
 Major           43          32
 International   13          17
 National        22          23
 Supermarket     6           8
 Others          16          20
 Source: VerdictRetail 

 (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
