U.S. arrests oil industry networking site creator over hacks

March 31 - The founder of an oil and gas networking website was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he hacked and stole information from a rival site he had created and sold to DHI Group Inc, U.S. authorities said.

David Kent, 40, was accused in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court of stealing resume information from more than 700,000 customer accounts for Rigzone.com, which he had sold for $51 million in 2010, to boost the membership of his new site, Oilpro.com.

The complaint said Kent then tried to sell Oilpro.com to DHI, a provider of specialized career websites, by misrepresenting that the new website increased its membership through standard marketing methods.

The FBI arrested Kent in Spring, Texas, on Wednesday morning on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, agency spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser said.

The complaint did not identify Rigzone by name, but DHI Group Chief Executive Michael Durney said in a statement that his company was “in complete cooperation with law enforcement officials on this investigation.”

A lawyer for Kent did not respond to requests for comment.

Rigzone was launched by Kent in 2000 and allows members to create profiles and upload resumes. When the website was sold to New York-based DHI in 2010, its member database was worth $6 million, the complaint said.

In 2013, Kent started Oilpro.com, which provides networking services to professionals working in the oil and gas industry. By January 2016, the Houston-based company had grown to 500,000 members, according to the complaint.

From the start, Kent aimed to build a website that DHI would be interested in acquiring, the complaint said.

But in a statement, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Kent had hacked a database belonging to DHI and then “tried to use the proprietary information to defraud that same company.”

The complaint said Rigzone’s database was hacked twice in 2014 and 2015, resulting in members being solicited to join Oilpro.com.

Prosecutors said one of Kent’s employees at Oilpro.com who previously worked for Rigzone also accessed information on that website’s Google Analytics account without authorization and forwarded the information to Kent.

The case is U.S. v. Kent, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-mj-1906.