Investor confidence hurt by oil producers' weak response to falling prices-Goldman

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Investor confidence deteriorated this week because shareholders felt producers were not being responsive to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $35 per barrel and were focusing on their agility rather than potential production cuts, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Unfavorable weather and weak Chinese economy also weighed, the analysts said in a note “Are we there yet?”, based on comments from a global energy conference the brokerage hosted in Miami between Jan. 5-7.

A $1.4 billion equity offering by Pioneer Natural Resources also increased investors’ concerns that financial stress is insufficient to bring oil markets back into balance, the analysts said.

Commentary at the conference suggested oil producers could raise activity if WTI hits $50 per barrel, the analysts said.

Cash-strapped oil producers have put a tight lid on exploration activity following a steep fall in oil prices since June 2014.

The analysts said they were more confident of producers' ability to sell assets in 2016.