ABU DHABI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC) has issued an international tender to purchase 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, a Cairo-based trader said on Sunday.

The oil was sought for arrival between March 10-31, the trader said. The tender closes on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Andrew Roche)