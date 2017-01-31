FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 7 months ago

Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications.

The rapeseed futures and options contracts for the August 2019 expiry month and onwards, which were due to be listed on Feb. 1, will not be made available to trade, the exchange said in a statement.

"This suspension will remain in force pending the conclusion of a review of the technical specification for these contracts. This review aims to analyse whether enhancements to the technical specifications for Euronext's Rapeseed Futures and Options Contracts are required," Euronext said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent. Editing by Jane Merriman)

