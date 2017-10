May 3 (Reuters) - A black sheen discovered in a major storm drain in Macomb County in Michigan, was most likely the result of motor oil dumping and was not a crude oil spill, local police said on Friday.

Sterling Heights Police Lt. Luke Riley said the spill was contained by booms in the Red Run drain that leads into nearby Clinton River. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)