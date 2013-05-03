Possible oil spill found in Red Run River, Michigan-report

May 3 (Reuters) - Police and fire officials were on the scene of what appeared to be some kind of oil spill in the Red Run River in Macomb County, Michigan, CBS Detroit’s website reported on Thursday.

“Police are confirming that there is some kind of oil spill in the area of 14 Mile and Hoover roads,” the report said, citing witnesses who saw a black sheen on the water.

The city water department will seek to determine whether there has been any environmental impact, the report added. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)