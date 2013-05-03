FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Oil States says considering hiving off accommodations business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc, bowing to pressure from top shareholder Jana Partners LLC, said it was considering spinning off its accommodations business, possibly through a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Activist investor Jana has a 9.1 percent stake in Oil States, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Jana, headed by Barry Rosenstein, said in the filing that it had held talks with Oil States about separating the business.

The accommodations business, which accounted for a quarter of Oil States’ 2012 revenue of $4.41 billion, provides housing for workers in remote locations in Canada, the United States and Australia.

