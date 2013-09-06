FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil States sells tubular services business for $600 mln
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Oil States sells tubular services business for $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc said it sold its tubular services business to a private company for $600 million, a day after activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed a higher stake in the oilfield services provider.

Oil States expects to use the proceeds to repay debt and to buy back shares. The company increased its share repurchase program to $500 million from $200 million.

The company said the sale would help it invest further in its accommodations, well-site services and offshore products businesses.

Oil States sold the business to Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars America Inc.

Jana Partners, headed by Barry Rosenstein, raised its stake to 11.7 percent from 9.1 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Oil States shares rose nearly 2 percent to $95.36 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.