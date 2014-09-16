FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oiltanking sells storage facility in Merak, Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Oiltanking sells storage facility in Merak, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Independent tank operator Oiltanking has sold a 289,000 cubic metre storage facility in Merak, Indonesia, to a local company, the firm said on Tuesday.

Oiltanking sold the facility to a locally owned Indonesian company active in the oil and coal shipping industry in August, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

She declined to disclose the selling price or any other details.

Oiltanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, a privately owned German company. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jane Xie; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.