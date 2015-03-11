FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thailand's Oishi Group aims for 25 pct sales growth in 2015
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 11, 2015 / 4:04 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Oishi Group aims for 25 pct sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Oishi Group Pcl

* Aims for 2015 sales growth of 25 percent to 15.5 billion baht ($474 million), President Marut Buranasetkul told investors during a quarterly earnings presentation

* Targets revenue of 43 billion baht by 2020

* Sets capital expenditure of 900 million baht in 2015, of which 600 million baht will be for expanding restaurant outlets and 200 million baht for improving efficiency in the drinks business

* Says aims to expand into Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar and Vietnam ($1 = 32.70 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.