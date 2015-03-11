BRIEF-Thailand's Oishi Group aims for 25 pct sales growth in 2015

March 11 (Reuters) - Oishi Group Pcl

* Aims for 2015 sales growth of 25 percent to 15.5 billion baht ($474 million), President Marut Buranasetkul told investors during a quarterly earnings presentation

* Targets revenue of 43 billion baht by 2020

* Sets capital expenditure of 900 million baht in 2015, of which 600 million baht will be for expanding restaurant outlets and 200 million baht for improving efficiency in the drinks business

* Says aims to expand into Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar and Vietnam ($1 = 32.70 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)