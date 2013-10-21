BRIEF-Hong Kong's Oi Wah Pawnshop 6-mth net profit up 28.7 pct y/y

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Hong Kong’s Oi Wah pawnshop says net profit up 28.7 percent y/y for 6 mths ended Aug
* Says its pawn loan business fell slightly as company was cautious in granting pawn loans due to falling gold prices
* Says mortgage loan business to grow as clients with short-term financial needs have difficulty getting loans from authorised institutions
