TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Oji Holdings said on Friday that it and government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will buy the pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand’s Carter Holt Harvey Ltd for about NZ$1.037 billion ($888.5 million).

Carter Holt Harvey is held by Auckland-based investment company Rank Group Ltd. ($1 = 1.1671 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Dominic Lau)