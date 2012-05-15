Okada sees more restaurants, in Korea casino talks

May 15 (Reuters) - Kazuo Okada is expanding his Japanese pachinko company by opening a string of his own restaurants and is in negotiations to build a casino resort in South Korea.

The 69-year-old billionaire, neck deep in a fierce legal battle with Las Vegas high-flyer Steve Wynn, opened a 25,000-square-foot fine dining complex in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the first step in expansion plans that include an Okada restaurant in Shanghai set to open in September and a dining complex in Tokyo in December.

Okada, in an interview with Reuters said he is aiming, through his company Universal Entertainment Corp, to open five new Okada restaurants next year, focusing on Asia, and is planning to expand to all major capitals around the world -- including New York in the medium term.

“We want to be the No. 1 casino company in the world,” he said. He is building a $2 billion casino resort in the fast-growing gambling destination of the Philippines, due to open in 2014.

Until February, Okada was the single largest shareholder in Steve Wynn’s $12 billion Wynn Resorts Ltd and has helped bankroll his operations for over a decade.

The two fell out publicly in January when Okada filed a suit against Wynn for blocking access to financial documents relating to a $135 million company donation.