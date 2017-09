CHICAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Oklahoma at 11:07 a.m. local time (1707 GMT) on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 95 miles (153 km) northwest of Oklahoma City and about a mile (1.6 km) deep underground, the USGS said. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz Editing by W Simon)