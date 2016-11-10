FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Insolvent Czech miner OKD sues investors for $987 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 10, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Insolvent Czech miner OKD sues investors for $987 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner OKD, which is under insolvency proceedings, has filed a lawsuit against its owner New World Resources (NWR) and former NWR co-owner Zdenek Bakala demanding payment of 24.5 billion crowns ($987 million).

An OKD spokesman said the lawsuit was filed with the regional court in the Czech Republic city of Ostrava and that the company's creditors had been notified. He gave no further details.

A spokesman for businessman Bakala's BM Management said it only knew of the legal action from the media and was seeking more information.

An NWR representative was not immediately available for comment.

OKD has been in insolvency since May and its administrator has started to look for investors to take over the business to continue operations at some of its mines for several more years before undergoing a managed closure.

NWR shareholders voted this month to liquidate NWR, which has struggled to contend with low coal prices, and the company has been delisted from the Prague and London stock exchanges. Bakala relinquished his co-ownership in February by returning his shares for free. ($1 = 24.8230 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.