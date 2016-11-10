FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Insolvent Czech miner OKD sues investors for $987 mln
November 10, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Insolvent Czech miner OKD sues investors for $987 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner OKD, which is under insolvency proceedings, said on Thursday it had filed a suit against its owner New World Resources (NWR) and former NWR co-owner Zdenek Bakala demanding the payment of 24.5 billion crowns ($987 million).

An OKD spokesman said the suit was filed with the regional court in Ostrava in eastern Czech Republic, and the firm's creditors had been informed of the move. He did not give further details.

A spokesman for Bakala's BM Management said the firm only knew of the legal action from the media and was seeking more information. NWR was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 24.8230 Czech crowns Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
