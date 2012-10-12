Russia's O'Key Q3 same-store sales rise 4.5 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key reported on Friday a 4.5 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like (LFL) sales, after an increase of 4.0 percent in the previous quarter.

“The increase in food inflation had a positive impact on our average basket at the same time our traffic remained stable. LFL revenue accelerated throughout Q3, with July being the lowest point and September posting higher LFL than our full year guidance,” O‘Key said in a statement.

Total net retail sales rose 26.1 percent, year-on-year, to stand at 27.5 billion roubles ($886.55 million), driven by growth in selling space.