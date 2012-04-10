FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's O'Key Q1 like-for-like sales up 12.1 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 6 years

Russia's O'Key Q1 like-for-like sales up 12.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key reported on Tuesday a 12.1 percent rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, up from a 5.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The company said sales were driven mainly by a higher number of transactions which rose 7.2 percent year-on-year, while average ticket or bill, the second component of the like-for-like sales figure, was up 4.6 percent.

“During the first quarter general market conditions looked healthy for retailing, except for the low food inflation which did hamper our progress on average basket,” Chief Executive Patrick Longuet said in a statement.

Overall sales rose 29.4 percent in the quarter to end-March to stand at 26.3 billion roubles ($886.94 million), O‘Key said in a statement.

O‘Key is targeting 25-30 percent growth in 2012 sales after a 12.9 percent rise last year held back by temporary store closures after a roof collapse.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.