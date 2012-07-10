FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's O'Key same-store sales growth slows in Q2
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's O'Key same-store sales growth slows in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key reported on Tuesday a 4 percent rise in second-quarter like-for-like (LFL) sales, after an increase of 12.1 percent in the first quarter.

“Following the high LFL progress recorded during the first quarter, over a low 2011 base, the second quarter saw continued growth in traffic despite returning to a more regular comparable base,” O‘Key said in a statement.

Total sales increased 23.5 percent to 27.2 billion roubles ($824.49 million), driven by growth in selling space.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
