Oki Electric says finds accounting misdeeds at Spain unit
August 8, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Oki Electric says finds accounting misdeeds at Spain unit

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese telecommunications equipment maker Oki Electric said on Wednesday that it has discovered inappropriate accounting practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems Iberica which could result in losses of about 8 billion yen ($100 million) extending over several years.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange announced on Wednesday that it had placed Oki Electric under supervision to review whether it had fallen within their delisting criteria. ($1 = 78.66 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

