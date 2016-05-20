FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma governor vetoes bill to jail doctors who perform abortions
May 20, 2016 / 9:14 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, on Friday vetoed a bill that called for jail terms of up the three years for doctors who performed abortions, saying the legislation “would not withstand a criminal constitutional legal challenge.”

The bill approved a day earlier in the Republican-dominated legislature would have made performing an abortion a felony and also called for revoking the licenses of any doctor who performed one. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

