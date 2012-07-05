FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma fiscal 2012 tax collections up 7.7 pct
July 5, 2012 / 6:52 PM / 5 years ago

Oklahoma fiscal 2012 tax collections up 7.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Oklahoma’s gross tax collections in fiscal 2012 jumped 7.7 percent over the previous year but a tax on energy production sagged amid falling oil and natural gas prices, the state treasurer said on Thursday.

The state took in nearly $11 billion in the year to June 30, marking an increase of $782 million, according to Oklahoma Treasurer Ken Miller.

Growth in personal income, corporate and sales taxes over fiscal 2011 levels more than offset a drop in the state’s oil and gas production tax, which fell by 8.3 percent to nearly $900 million as prices for those commodities dropped. In June, collections from the tax plummeted 42.2 percent from June 2011.

“While the current price environment affecting Oklahoma’s energy industry is less than optimal, there are many reasons to remain optimistic about the state economy,” Miller said in a statement.

He pointed to the state’s May unemployment rate, which at 4.8 percent was well below the national rate of 8.2 percent.

