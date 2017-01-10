Oklahoma woman pleads no contest to killing 4 people at a parade

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A woman charged with killing four people and some 40 others by plowing her car into a crowd at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade pleaded no contest on Tuesday and said she would accept a life sentence, according to local media reports.

Adacia Chambers, 26, wiped away tears when she appeared in a court in Stillwater. She was told by a judge that by pleading no contest, she would waive her right to a trial and be convicted, Oklahoma TV station News 9 reported from the court room.

She has not yet been formally sentenced, local media reported. Court officials were not immediately available for comment.

Chambers had been charged with four counts of second-degree murder. She had been charged with 46 counts of assault and battery, but the number of charges was reduced to 42.

Chambers was accused of driving her car around a police barricade and over spectators at the parade, killing three adults and a toddler.

According to court documents, she told Stillwater jail staff that she was suicidal at the time but not when she was booked a few hours later. Chambers' attorney and relatives have said she has a history of mental illness.

She was declared competent to stand trial in December 2015.