By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma on Friday became the
fourth U.S. state to accuse drugmakers of misrepresenting the
risks of opioid pain medications, saying they engaged in
deceptive marketing that helped fuel an addiction epidemic.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit in
Cleveland County District Court against Purdue Pharma LP,
Johnson & Johnson, Allergan Plc and units of
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Hunter accused the drug manufacturers of working with third
parties to promote, market and sell opioids in the state while
engaging in a "fraudulent, decades long marketing campaign to
market from the suffering of thousands of Oklahomans."
Purdue had no immediate comment. The other companies did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
"The lawsuit claims the companies knowingly marketed their
drugs as safe for chronic pain management while downplaying the
risk of opioid dependency," Hunter said.
The case made Oklahoma the fourth state to sue drug
manufacturers over their opioid marketing and sales practices,
following Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri. A bipartisan group of
state attorneys general has announced it is investigating.
Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015,
more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma lawsuit claims the companies violated
Oklahoma's Medicaid False Claims Act as well as the Consumer
Protection Act and created a public nuisance. It seeks damages
and penalties, among other relief.