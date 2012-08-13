FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Oklahoma oil truck yard under investigation-Chesapeake
August 13, 2012

Fire at Oklahoma oil truck yard under investigation-Chesapeake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A fire Saturday morning at an Oklahoma trucking company owned by Cheseapeake Energy was extinguished but the cause is under investigation, the company said on Monday.

“The fire has been completely extinguished and the site is secure. The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing,” said Chesapeake spokesman.

The fire occurred at the Hodges Trucking Company in Elk City, Oklahoma as workers were mixing crude oil and condensate, said a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak on the subject.

Two workers were injured in the fire at the truck yard of Hodges, one of the nation’s largest oil field and heavy haul transportation companies in the oil industry, the company said.

