Oklahoma capitol rotunda to display gay-themed 'Festivus' pole

Dec 17 (Reuters) - An LGBT activist has won permission to display a “Festivus pole” adorned in the rainbow colors of gay pride and topped with a mirrored disco ball at the Oklahoma capitol building next week, officials said on Thursday.

The display comes weeks after courts in the socially conservative state ordered the removal of a Ten Commandments monument on capitol grounds, saying its placement on government land violated state law. Republican lawmakers who dominate the statehouse objected.

Chaz Stevens, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activist from Florida, received a permit this week from the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services to erect a gay pride-themed Festivus pole in the Oklahoma capitol building, he said in an Internet posting.

Festivus was an invented holiday featured in the 1990s TV comedy “Seinfeld,” from an episode that first aired nearly 20 years ago. In the episode, the pole can be used to set the scene for an airing of grievances where people can tell how much others disappointed them in the year.

“Out goes the Ten Commandments,” Stevens said in the posting for his advocacy group.

“In comes the gay pride Festivus pole. It’s a beautiful way to talk about 2015.”

The pole will be erected next to a display of giant nutcrackers and a gift-laden sleigh in the building’s rotunda on Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Similar poles are expected to be put up in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and Washington, with applications still pending in two additional states, he said.