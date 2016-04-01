FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Okmetic receives takeover offer from China's Nat'l Silicon
April 1, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Finland's Okmetic receives takeover offer from China's Nat'l Silicon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s Okmetic, said on Friday that it had received a takeover offer from China’s National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) for the maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductors and analog circuits.

It said NSIG had offered 9.20 euros ($10.49) and a dividend of 0.65 euros per Okmetic share, which represents a premium of close to 30 percent to its closing price on Thursday.

The board of Okmetic unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer.

Okmetic shares were up 24 percent to 9.41 euros at 0935 GMT.

$1 = 0.8773 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely

