BRIEF-Okmetic sets long term growth target for sensor wafer business at 10 pct or more
September 26, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Okmetic sets long term growth target for sensor wafer business at 10 pct or more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj

* Says the company will stay committed to sensor wafer business, redefining long-term growth target to apply to this business area only

* Says long-term growth target of 10 pct is applicable to sensor wafer business only

* Says Okmetic’s long-term targets are slightly modified

* Sees organic growth of sensor wafer business at 10 pct per annum or more and operating profit to account for 10 pct of net sales or more

* Says this implies no explicit growth target for sales of other type of wafers, or other business

* Says Okmetic’s strategy to focus on high-value-added sensor wafers, first articulated in 2006, will remain intact for next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

