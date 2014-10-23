BRIEF-Okmetic Q3 operating income doubles

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj

* Q3 net sales 19.3 million euros versus 18.2 million euros

* Q3 operating income 2.8 million euros versus 1.4 million euros

* Says company retains its existing guidance, according to which net sales and operating profit in 2014 are estimated to exceed level of year 2013

* Says demand for semiconductors is expected to grow in 2014, also for silicon wafer market, growth is expected in 2014

* Says demand for Okmetic’s demanding sensor wafers is estimated to grow year-on-year in 2014, and the price level is expected to remain fairly stable

* Says the demand for Okmetic semiconductor wafers is expected to pick up somewhat in 2014 compared to 2013

* Says other business sales are not expected to materially differ from the low level of year 2013