FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Okmetic Oyj says Q2 net sales EUR 18.7 million
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 24, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Okmetic Oyj says Q2 net sales EUR 18.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj : * Says Q2 net sales EUR 18.7 million versus EUR 17 million * Sees demand for semiconductors to grow in year 2014 * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 2 million * Says also for the silicon wafer market, growth is expected in 2014 * Says silicon wafers shipments EUR 17.9 million versus EUR 16.9 million * Says retains existing guidance for net sales and operating profit * Sees demand for okmetic’s sensor and special wafers to grow year-over-year

also during the second half of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.