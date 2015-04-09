FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ola raises about $314 mln in fresh funding- company filing
April 9, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

India's Ola raises about $314 mln in fresh funding- company filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - India’s biggest online taxi business Ola has raised about $314 million in a fresh round of funding from investors including billionaire Russian Yuri Milner’s DST Global, a company filing showed.

Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Corp, also received investments from private equity investors Accel Partners, Tiger Global and Steadview Capital in the latest round of funding. Ola competes with United States-based Uber in India.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

