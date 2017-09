Jan 13 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Invests 9.6 million euros ($11.33 million) in new final dosage form production unit

* New unit includes final dosage form site for nitrofuranes, small batch production unit and final dosage development laboratory