Jan 15 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Dec. sales 7.82 million euros ($9.09 million), up 23 pct

* FY 2014 sales 93.79 million euros, up 19 pct

* Says according to preliminary sales results it has met 101 pct of annual consolidated sales target for 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8600 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)