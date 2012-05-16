FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olam shares tumble to near 3-yr low on weak earnings
May 16, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Olam shares tumble to near 3-yr low on weak earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Olam International fell as much as 9.5 percent to its lowest in nearly three years after the commodity company’s earnings and outlook spooked investors and analysts warned that consensus estimates would be slashed.

By 0110 GMT, Olam shares were 7.5 percent lower at S$1.85 with 7.3 million shares traded in the first ten minutes of trade, compared to full-day average volume of 21.4 million over the last five sessions.

Olam shares have fallen nearly 13 percent so far this year, in a broader market up 8 percent.

Olam’s January-March net profit declined 22.5 percent to S$98.7 million from a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its industrial raw materials segment. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

