FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Olam International confirms cocoa business COO Amit Suri quits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 5 months ago

Olam International confirms cocoa business COO Amit Suri quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd confirmed on Friday that Amit Suri, chief operating officer of its cocoa business, has left the company.

Suri was responsible for Olam's global cocoa operations. Joe Kenny, a member of the company's executive committee, will replace Suri.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

In 2015, the company completed purchasing the global cocoa business of Archer Daniels Midland Co in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. reut.rs/2ntUBp6 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Nigel Hunt in LONDON; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.