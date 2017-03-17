Olam International confirms cocoa business COO Amit Suri quits

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd confirmed on Friday that Amit Suri, chief operating officer of its cocoa business, has left the company.

Suri was responsible for Olam's global cocoa operations. Joe Kenny, a member of the company's executive committee, will replace Suri.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

In 2015, the company completed purchasing the global cocoa business of Archer Daniels Midland Co in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. reut.rs/2ntUBp6 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Nigel Hunt in LONDON; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)