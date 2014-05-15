FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olam Q3 profit jumps on exceptional gains, sales edge up
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 15, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Olam Q3 profit jumps on exceptional gains, sales edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Olam International Ltd said its profit for the quarter ended March 31 more than tripled on a year earlier due to exceptional gains.

Olam reported a profit after taxes and minority interests (PATMI) of S$396.1 million ($316.9 million) for the third quarter of financial year 2014, up from S$108.5 million a year earlier, boosted by S$293.9 million in exceptional gains.

Operational PATMI fell 16 percent to S$102.2 million for the third quarter, while revenue rose 2.5 percent on a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Olam changed the categorisation of its investment in sweetener company PureCircle Ltd from being an associate company to an “available-for-sale financial asset” in March, resulting in a S$271 million exceptional gain in the quarter.

The sale and leaseback of almond plantation assets in Australia also helped boost exceptional gains for the quarter, Olam said.

In March, a Temasek-led shareholders group offered $2.1 billion in cash for shares in Olam they did not already own.

$1 = 1.2501 Singapore Dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.