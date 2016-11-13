FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Singapore's Olam Q3 profit falls 8.6 pct
#First Republic News
November 13, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 9 months ago

Singapore's Olam Q3 profit falls 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd reported an 8.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit to S$20.5 million ($14.5 million) on higher depreciation and amortisation charges.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

"The long-term trends in the agri-commodity sector remain attractive, and Olam is well positioned to benefit from this as a core global supply chain business with selective integration into higher value upstream and mid/downstream segments," it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4130 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
