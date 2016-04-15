Singapore's Olam forms joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp to supply sustainable agricultural and food products to Japan, in the first tie-up between the two since the Japanese firm bought a stake in the commodity trader.

The joint venture, MC Agri Alliance Ltd, will import and distribute coffee, cocoa, sesame, edible nuts, spices, vegetable ingredients and tomato products. Mitsubishi will hold 70 percent of the venture and Olam the remaining 30 percent.

Mitsubishi, one of Japan’s biggest trading houses, took a 20 percent stake in Olam last year and at the time said the pairing would help combine its processing, manufacturing and downstream business experience with Olam’s extensive and sustainable raw material supply platforms.

Olam, in which Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings owns the controlling stake, is one of the world’s leading traders in commodities such as coffee, cocoa and rice. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tom Hogue)