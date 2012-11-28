Olam says Temasak has stood by it during Muddy Waters battle

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd’s Chief Executive Sunny Verghese said on Wednesday that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, which holds a 16 percent stake in the commodities trader, has stood by it by staying invested as it battles short-seller Muddy Waters.

Olam earlier on Wednesday released a detailed defence in response to a report by Muddy Waters attacking its accounting and acquisitions and saying that the company was likely to fail.

The battle between the two firms, which began last week, has knocked 14 percent from Olam’s share price and sent its bond prices lower, but Verghese said the company had not so far bought back any of its shares or bonds.

It said last week it would consider buying back its shares after allegations by Muddy Waters sent the price lower. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Edmund Klamann; editing by Jason Neely)