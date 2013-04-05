Olam stops legal action against Muddy Waters, Carson Block

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd, which had sued U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters and its founder Carson Block after Muddy Waters attacked Olam on its accounting practices, said it had stopped legal action against the firm.

“While Olam has been able to serve notice on Muddy Waters, it has been unsuccessful in serving Carson Block despite its best efforts,” Olam said in a statement on Friday. “In addition, after several months of investigation, no assets of consequence have been identified for either party against which claims can be made.”

