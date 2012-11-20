FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Olam says Muddy Waters assertions 'baseless'
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2012 / 1:26 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Olam says Muddy Waters assertions 'baseless'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd said short-seller Muddy Waters made “baseless and unsubstantiated assertions”, after media reports quoted Muddy Waters’ Carson Block as questioning the company’s accounting practices.

“We are dismayed at the nature and lack of substance of these assertions and opinions about Olam’s financial position, particularly as we were not contacted in advance by Carson Block or anyone else from Muddy Waters,” Olam said in a statement on Tuesday after it halted its shares from trading.

Media reports quoted Block as saying he was betting against Olam after questioning its accounting practices.

“We await the publication of their detailed report in this regard today before we address issues raised by them in this proposed report. We will defend Olam’s strong reputation for transparency and good governance against these baseless and unsubstantiated assertions,” Olam said.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has a nearly 16 percent stake in Olam, Thomson Reuters data shows. Last week, Olam reported a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, spurring a rally in its shares. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.