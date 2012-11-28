FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Olam halts shares trading ahead of announcement
November 28, 2012

Singapore's Olam halts shares trading ahead of announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Olam International Ltd requested on Wednesday a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.

Short-seller Muddy Waters published on Tuesday a long-awaited report on Olam with detailed attacks on acquisitions and accounting at the Singapore commodities firm it has said may fail, but Olam dismissed the latest salvo as lacking substance.

Olam also said it will study in reporter in greater detail and provide a fuller response in due course.

Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim

